Request Price Tops $0.0853 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last week, Request has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. Request has a total market cap of $85.29 million and approximately $15.95 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0853 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017340 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019265 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014111 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,248.51 or 0.99993962 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09120887 USD and is up 10.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $50,544,169.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

