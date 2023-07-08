Render Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $20.98 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last week, Render Token has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Render Token has a market capitalization of $711.45 million and $20.98 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token token can now be bought for about $1.95 or 0.00006435 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a decentralized GPU-based rendering platform using blockchain technology. Founded by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY, Render’s native cryptocurrency, Render Token (RNDR), facilitates a marketplace for trading GPU power for digital content creation. Users needing rendering services can compensate those offering GPU resources with RNDR. The token also represents the computational work for digital renders, setting the value of rendering work within the Render Network. You can acquire RNDR tokens on various cryptocurrency exchanges and use them within the Render ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.