Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Price Performance

Reed’s stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. Reed’s has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $6.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

