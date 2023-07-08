Redwood Investments LLC Purchases 482 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Waste Connections by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.22.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE:WCN opened at $138.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.20 and a 1-year high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

