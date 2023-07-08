Redwood Investments LLC Invests $447,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Legacy CG LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 12,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,738,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock opened at $291.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.55. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $299.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

