RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

RBC Bearings stock opened at $213.25 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $152.90 and a fifty-two week high of $264.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 103.52 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.11.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 11.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,877,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,880,000 after acquiring an additional 296,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,855,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,855,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,553,000 after acquiring an additional 153,744 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,195.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after buying an additional 54,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 30,720 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.