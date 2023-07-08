Qtum (QTUM) Price Tops $2.78 on Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $291.46 million and $34.90 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $2.78 or 0.00009210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,859.80 or 0.06154663 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00045461 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00030481 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00017582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013370 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,730,078 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.