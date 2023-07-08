QCM Cayman Ltd. Takes Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 286 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 931,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,844,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after acquiring an additional 89,888 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,139,000 after buying an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 1.6 %

Fair Isaac stock opened at $794.70 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $389.83 and a 12 month high of $815.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $775.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $703.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $380.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.31 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FICO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $810.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,764 in the last three months. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

