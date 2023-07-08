Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Issued By Zacks Research

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Liberty Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

NYSE LBRT opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 1,912.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 67.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

About Liberty Energy

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

