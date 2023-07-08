PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells $325,890.50 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 18,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $325,890.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,109 shares in the company, valued at $906,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Rajeev K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 5th, Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $133,950.00.
PubMatic Stock Performance
Shares of PUBM opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $895.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $23.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on PUBM. B. Riley began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PubMatic by 236.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.
