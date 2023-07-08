PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells $325,890.50 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 18,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $325,890.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,109 shares in the company, valued at $906,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rajeev K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $133,950.00.

PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of PUBM opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $895.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $23.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $55.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.89 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Equities analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PUBM. B. Riley began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PubMatic by 236.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

See Also

