Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) and Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Free Report) and Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Prosus has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ero Copper has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Prosus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of Ero Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Prosus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosus N/A N/A N/A Ero Copper 17.65% 14.30% 6.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Prosus and Ero Copper, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosus 0 1 4 0 2.80 Ero Copper 0 3 0 0 2.00

Prosus currently has a consensus target price of $85.85, indicating a potential upside of 505.86%. Ero Copper has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.23%. Given Prosus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Prosus is more favorable than Ero Copper.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prosus and Ero Copper’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosus $6.87 billion 32.37 $18.73 billion N/A N/A Ero Copper $426.40 million 4.38 $101.83 million $0.80 25.17

Prosus has higher revenue and earnings than Ero Copper.

Summary

Prosus beats Ero Copper on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosus



Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V. and changed its name to Prosus N.V. in August 2019. Prosus N.V. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Prosus N.V. is a subsidiary of Naspers Limited.

About Ero Copper



Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state. Ero Copper Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

