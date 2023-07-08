Prom (PROM) Trading Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Prom (PROM) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $3.91 or 0.00012934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $71.35 million and $1.82 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00019225 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014096 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,243.93 or 1.00062338 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.88982517 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,568,361.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.