Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Cheryl Scott Sells 1,170 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $43,605.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Progyny Stock Performance
PGNY traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $37.31. 522,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,350. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average is $34.44. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.63 million. Progyny had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
