Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Cheryl Scott Sells 1,170 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $43,605.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Progyny Stock Performance

PGNY traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $37.31. 522,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,350. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average is $34.44. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.63 million. Progyny had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Progyny by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,372,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Progyny by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Progyny Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

