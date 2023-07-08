Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $59.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.65. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

