Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $435.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $447.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $415.09 and a 200-day moving average of $376.07.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

