Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PGZ opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $14.12.

Insider Transactions at Principal Real Estate Income Fund

In other Principal Real Estate Income Fund news, insider Laton Spahr purchased 15,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $148,456.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,456.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

