Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Primo Water from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.33.

Primo Water Stock Up 3.6 %

Primo Water stock opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $546.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is 118.52%.

Institutional Trading of Primo Water

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 366,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Primo Water by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 53,322 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Primo Water by 11.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,898,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,820,000 after buying an additional 192,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

