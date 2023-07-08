Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stake Raised by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 182.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRI shares. Raymond James started coverage on Primerica in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.25.

Primerica stock opened at $199.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.19. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $202.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.33.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $690.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $647,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $2,119,760 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

