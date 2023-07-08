Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives $37.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.22.

PINC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Premier in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Get Premier alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 2,204.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Premier Stock Down 0.5 %

PINC stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. Premier has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.32.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $322.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.91 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 13.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Premier will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

About Premier

(Free Report

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.