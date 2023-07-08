PotCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $337,954.19 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 8th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $337,954.19 and approximately $474.10 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.45 or 0.00323103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012868 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017254 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003290 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,362,025 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

