Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Postal Savings Bank of China from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Postal Savings Bank of China Stock Performance

Shares of PSTVY stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. Postal Savings Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80.

Postal Savings Bank of China Cuts Dividend

Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.6259 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits, as well as passbooks and certificate of deposits; micro and personal pledged, and personal business loans; payment and collection agency, various settlement, domestic remittance and exchange, cross-border remittance, personal exchange settlement and sale, and foreign currency exchange services; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

