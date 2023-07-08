Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.33.

POST has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock.

Post Stock Performance

NYSE:POST opened at $86.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.03 and its 200-day moving average is $89.34. Post has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at Post

Post ( NYSE:POST Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. Post had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Post will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $34,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $879,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,236,239. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Post

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Post by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Post by 84.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Post

(Free Report

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

Featured Stories

