Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.33.
POST has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock.
Post Stock Performance
NYSE:POST opened at $86.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.03 and its 200-day moving average is $89.34. Post has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.69.
Insider Transactions at Post
In other news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $34,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $879,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $34,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $879,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,239. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Post
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Post by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Post by 84.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.
