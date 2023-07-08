PFG Advisors Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 99.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $92.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $770.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.49. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $77.54 and a 1-year high of $94.38.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

