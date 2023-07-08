Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 347 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Peak Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 103.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $601,000.

RTM opened at $160.99 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $140.23 and a 12 month high of $185.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.56 and a 200 day moving average of $161.88. The company has a market cap of $342.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

