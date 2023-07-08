Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $6.77 Million Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF comprises 2.5% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $6,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLTR. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 624.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 200,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 173,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,223,000 after acquiring an additional 62,825 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,744,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,266,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after acquiring an additional 46,705 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $87.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.27 and its 200-day moving average is $89.66. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $77.57 and a twelve month high of $96.04.

