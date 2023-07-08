Peak Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.2% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 226,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 78,363 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 149,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,032,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 174,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after buying an additional 69,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 276,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after buying an additional 36,327 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.