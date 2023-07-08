Peak Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 50,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $92.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $73.86 and a 52-week high of $93.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.98 and a 200-day moving average of $87.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

