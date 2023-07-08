PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in PayPal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $66.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.35.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.