PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.35.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $66.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Free Report

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.