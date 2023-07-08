Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,688 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,063,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $963,824,000 after buying an additional 244,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Paylocity by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Paylocity by 1,749.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 187,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,467,000 after purchasing an additional 177,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $48,884.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,446.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $48,884.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,446.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $12,392,394.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,081,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,981,591.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,940 shares of company stock valued at $21,993,962. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PCTY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Paylocity from $211.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.87.

Shares of PCTY traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.13. The company had a trading volume of 379,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,511. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $160.00 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 88.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.95.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

