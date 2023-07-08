Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 27,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

PAAS opened at $14.38 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.39 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Featured Stories

