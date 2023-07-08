Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.57. 1,477,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average is $47.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

