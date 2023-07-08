PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.36.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $85.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.65.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PACCAR will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,996,380.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PACCAR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 5,614.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 72.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PACCAR

(Free Report

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.