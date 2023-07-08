Osmosis (OSMO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.95 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001628 BTC on major exchanges. Osmosis has a market cap of $243.11 million and $6.95 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Osmosis has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 587,378,721 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “The OSMO token is a governance token on the Osmosis network, enabling staked token holders to decide the future of the protocol, including voting on upgrades, allocating liquidity mining rewards, and setting the network swap fee. Osmosis is an automated market maker (AMM) protocol that enables the creation of customized AMMs with sovereign liquidity pools using Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. Users can launch liquidity pools with unique parameters and governance can implement liquidity reward (LP) rewards for specific pools. Osmosis is a fair-launched, customizable AMM for interchain assets that allows the creation and management of non-custodial, self-balancing, interchain token indexes similar to Balancer.”

