Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Free Report) were up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 122,631 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 262,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OBNNF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Osisko Mining Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.