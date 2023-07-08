Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Invests $3.17 Million in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,159,000 after purchasing an additional 487,408 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78,795 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,980,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,776,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,037,000 after purchasing an additional 308,757 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $75,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,583,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,324,084.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $75,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,583,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,324,084.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $233,305.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,776,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,710,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,085,066 shares of company stock worth $135,100,337 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on APO. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Shares of APO stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.08.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.78 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -71.07%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

