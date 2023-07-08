Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $493,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $345,861,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,661,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,639 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

WFC stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $160.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.93.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.04.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.