Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 394 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in Starbucks by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $96.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $75.73 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.36.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

