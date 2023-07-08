Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,450,495,000 after acquiring an additional 121,666 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,409,896,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,991,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $958,232,000 after acquiring an additional 329,802 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $114.61. 7,001,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,962,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.42. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $311.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,012,544 shares of company stock valued at $683,088,896. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

