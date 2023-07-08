ONUS (ONUS) Price Tops $1.05 on Major Exchanges

ONUS (ONUS) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 8th. One ONUS coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00003479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ONUS has a market capitalization of $38.94 million and $4.83 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ONUS has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ONUS Profile

ONUS was first traded on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins and its circulating supply is 37,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390. The last known price of ONUS is 1.03296004 USD and is down -5.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $66.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

