O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC lessened its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 347,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,384 shares during the quarter. O-I Glass makes up about 2.5% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $7,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OI traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,409. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $23.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.46. O-I Glass had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

