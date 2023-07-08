Northcoast Research Lowers Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) to Neutral

Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

ECL has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Ecolab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.93.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $183.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.45.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total transaction of $435,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,386.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after buying an additional 1,833,139 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,475,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,661,330,000 after buying an additional 883,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.