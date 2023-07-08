NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 132.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,492 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,215 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. OTR Global downgraded shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

NKE stock opened at $104.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $160.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.13.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

