Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nihon M&A Center from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Nihon M&A Center alerts:

Nihon M&A Center Stock Performance

NHMAF opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. Nihon M&A Center has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83.

About Nihon M&A Center

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc provides mergers and acquisition (M&A) related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers M&A support services, such as reorganization, capital policies, and MBO for small and medium-sized enterprises. It is also involved in marketing research and consulting activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon M&A Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon M&A Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.