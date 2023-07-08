NFT (NFT) Price Reaches $0.0183 on Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. NFT has a total market cap of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

