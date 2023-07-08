Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Trading Down 0.7%

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 139 ($1.76). Approximately 9,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 42,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.78).

Nexus Infrastructure Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £64.19 million, a P/E ratio of 85.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 160.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 162.44.

Nexus Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Nexus Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.70%.

About Nexus Infrastructure

Nexus Infrastructure plc offers infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems.

