Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Chairman Sells $10,230,481.80 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total value of $10,230,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Reed Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08.

On Monday, May 1st, Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88.

NFLX opened at $438.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.35. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.70 and a 52 week high of $450.97. The company has a market capitalization of $194.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.11.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

