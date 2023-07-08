Nervos Network 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.15 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $116.58 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,974,075,888 coins and its circulating supply is 41,382,313,592 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

