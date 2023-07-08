NEAR Protocol (NEAR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $53.97 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and $53.97 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00004546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00045105 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00030353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013233 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000798 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 929,770,980 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

