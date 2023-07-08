NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.25 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $41.73 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00004424 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00042777 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00030276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000807 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 929,369,483 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 929,369,483 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.32561664 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $59,016,667.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.